The other day, as I drove to work at Horace Mann Companies (I live in Moweaqua), I decided to park on the street. Since it is the holiday season and I have lots of bags to carry into work during this time — gifts, food, party items — it’s a bit more convenient to park on the street because items are so heavy.

I fed the meter with 16 quarters and 1 nickel. I arrived around 8 a.m. and that would give me until a bit after 4 p.m. to get to my car. Lots of employees leave at 4:10 p.m. and others at 4:40 p.m. This particular night I went down to Anvil & Forge and then on the Holiday Walk to help support Springfield. I got a parking ticket, written at 4:22 p.m. The city knows when Horace Mann employees leave work, and to write a ticket at that particular time was pure greed and I no longer will support your town.

I will stop shopping here and doing things to support your downtown. I will no longer put any quarters in your meters, as doing so will cost me even more because you scout out at the exact minute meters run out and then give me a $10 ticket for being a few minutes late. Clearly, it’s greed. As an out-of-towner and an active employee in this community, I will do my job and leave. You could care less about attracting out-of-towners. You you need to figure out the reason of the season.

So, here’s my last "donation" to the City of Springfield. Merry Christmas!

Susie Paradee, Moweaqua