I will probably get lots of hateful replies to this, and, no, I am not an atheist. I believe in God.

Seems on almost every corner sits a church of every denomination, which are exempt from paying taxes along with government-owned properties. Both of these could supply Illinois with much-needed tax revenue rather than raising taxes for individuals. But, of course, it would need to be wise, which Illinois is not known to do.

Nancy Schwindenhammer, Bartonville