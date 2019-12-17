I must respond to Gerald Phillips' letter on impeachment. Mr. Phillips, Bill Clinton’s approval rating before impeachment was 53%, after impeachment it rose to 73%.

President Donald Trump's approval rating before impeachment was 44%, now 48%, and pundits believe after acquittal it will rise into the 60s. I am waiting for some definitive article on whether there is a secret Democratic conspiracy to re-elect the president.

That being said, when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg goes to the great New Zealand in the sky, impeachment will be put on the back burner when Trump immediately nominates Elizabeth Barrett Coney to the court. I just wish I had the popcorn concession for that one.

Bill Klein, Springfield