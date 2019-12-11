We are now sending our young to a war that is not only older than some of them, but is also a war that 64% of the veterans of the war have said in a recent Pew Research Center poll was not worth fighting.

The president is adding to the stress of being in the military by removing the honor of service by pardoning military war criminals.

At the end of the movie “The Report “ about the Bush and Obama administrations' refusal to release the CIA’s internal report on the failure of torture to provide any valid and usable information, the following quote from George Washington’s address to Northern Expeditionary Force on Sept. 14, 1775, is shown.

“Should any American soldier be so base and infamous as to injure any prisoner ... I do most earnestly enjoin you to bring him to such severe and exemplary punishment as the enormity of the crime may require .. .for by such conduct they bring shame, disgrace and ruin to themselves and their country.”

Paul Appell, Altona