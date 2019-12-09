I don't understand why the City of Springfield or any economic development group would think the University of Illinois Springfield and/or Lincoln Land Community College would have any interest in building or staffing a campus in downtown Springfield.

Both UI-S and LLCC have beautiful and growing facilities off of South Eleventh Street.

At this point, the only practical use of the former YWCA land is probably an inner-city park.

A park would also enhance the beauty of the entrance to the Govenor's Mansion.

Robert E. Paoni, Springfield