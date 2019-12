What's wrong with our country?

Why don't you ask some of us Baby Boomers? It seems simple to most of my friends and me.

We have a government that can't or won't govern and parents that can't or won't parent.

Does anyone remember the WPA (Works Progress Administration)? Evidently, the government doesn't. Bring back the WPA and stop all the giveaways.

Randy Killip, Blandsinvlle