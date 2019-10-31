Across the state, police and firefighter pensions are at a breaking point. With 650 individual funds all making separate investment decisions, many are at dangerously low funding levels. As a result, pensioners’ retirements are at risk and taxpayers are on the hook for closing the ever-increasing funding gap.

Commissioned by Gov. JB Pritzker, the Pension Consolidation Feasibility Task Force recently released a plan to consolidate these funds in order to begin to address this crisis. Under the proposal, the 650 individual investment funds would be consolidated into two separate funds — one for police officers and one for firefighters. Consolidation in this way would be beneficial for several reasons. Most importantly, it would benefit our first-responders, who deserve financial security. With other consolidated pension funds serving as a model, it has been proven that larger funds have the ability to generate greater investment returns at lower costs to taxpayers.

The way these pension funds operate only benefits special interests. Police officers and firefighters are not seeing sufficient returns for their retirement savings due to the size of the funds. This is because smaller pension funds are unable to generate the same returns larger funds with more diverse portfolios can yield.

This system isn’t benefiting taxpayers either, who have repeatedly picked up the slack for underfunded pension funds. Illinoisans already face high property taxes, and they continue to watch their property taxes and sales taxes increase in an effort to shore up these funds.

Further, communities continue to feel incredible financial pressure when attempting to support these funds. Over the past several years, municipalities across Illinois have faced revenue cuts at the same time as cost increases from unfunded state mandates. Underfunded public safety pensions are an added burden that our communities simply cannot afford any longer.

In many municipalities across the state, important programs have been cut, services have been eliminated and employee layoffs have occurred — at times including those who are set to receive these pension benefits. The end result is our communities and taxpayers are paying more but getting less.

Changes must be made, and now we have the ability to act on a common-sense proposal that will help relieve a portion of the pension problems we all face.

The fall veto session presents an opportunity to combat these pension funding issues and create real solutions for our police officers and firefighters. In short, we cannot afford to delay action on this any longer.

Despite the numerous and obvious advantages that would come with consolidated pension funds, opponents claim that any type of consolidation would take local control away from communities. But often times local pension fund trustees do not possess the financial expertise needed to make the best investment decisions. By employing financial experts on a larger scale, we will be able to achieve more efficient investment management and sustainable rates of return.

Under this proposal, local pension boards would still maintain all other authority such as pension awards and disability determinations for police officers and firefighters.

The Pension Consolidation Feasibility Task Force has taken an important first step in addressing this issue. We commend the Governor, organized labor and all involved parties for their efforts to take this important step forward. Now it is time for lawmakers to act and support this proposal in the upcoming veto session.

Brad Cole is executive director of the Illinois Municipal League.