Dear Darin:

You probably remember me as a judge for the state of Illinois in Peoria and Tazewell counties (retired 10/2/2019, one reason I retired early was my deep concern for our democracy). I am an independent voter having previously supported you and I am your colleague in the Peoria and Tazewell County bar associations.

The recent revelations about President Trump directly soliciting Ukraine President Zelensky to investigate a political opponent at a time critical aid to Ukraine was being withheld and all the information flowing from this investigation is appalling (not to mention today's revelation that Ambassador Sondland apparently talked to the president before his obvious "cover your ass" no quid pro email). As a former prosecutor, this must scream out as an acknowledgement of culpability and a feeble attempt to cover up. There is both direct and circumstantial evidence of clear presidential wrongdoings.

This alone would warrant an impeachment investigation but considering all of the erratic, impulsive and very questionable behaviors by our president in the past two and half years (including what I believe could clearly be prosecuted as obstruction of justice) and the revelation that the administration will not comply with Congress and its investigations, raises these quandaries to a Constitutional crisis.

All the world will be watching how you and each and every Congress person and Senator responds to clear and obvious evidence of presidential wrongdoing. Hamilton most succinctly defined "high crimes and misdemeanors" as "those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust. They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated political, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself." Federalist No. 65. Perverting our elections by inviting and now attempting to coerce foreign governments to interfere with our elective process is the essence of such conduct as it undermines the foundations of our democracy.

I suggest you look at the most recent polls on impeachment. The worm is turning. The American people and your constituents understand the gravity of this situation and the facts before them. The administration's response is a series of factually unsupported conspiracy theories, attacking the investigation, calling the press the enemy of the people, calling the democrats names (how far our discourse has devolved) and attacking Mr. Biden the victim in this drama.

Darin, will you stand for the separation of powers, uphold the province of the Congress and the rule of law, recognize clearly impeachable behavior and vote accordingly or will you kowtow to a narcissistic demagogue (wholly without any ethical or moral compass and detached from facts and science) and yield to obvious political pressures? Your response and that of all of your colleagues in the Congress may well define the future of our democracy or if we devolve into an autocratic form of government ruled by the executive branch. I pray for you and your deliberations. I know that writing down the facts established and applying it to the law (i.e. high crimes and misdemeanor) always assisted me in my deliberations and I hope it assists you.

Kim L. Kelley is a retired Associate Circuit judge.