Regarding the Associated Press’s Jill Colvin, Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire’s “Impeachment defense in works” piece in the Oct. 8 Journal Star, they say, “ … the White House believes all-out warfare is its best course of action.” What they fail to say is that the Democrats have been conducting all-out warfare against President Trump since before he was elected. Some Democrats hate President Trump, and they seem willing to do anything to try to remove him from office.

Many Republicans, and I suspect some Democrats, didn’t like President Obama all that well, but they never did anything even close to what the Democrats are doing to President Trump. The Democrats who were elected to do the peoples’ work have failed to address on the things their constituents elected them to do. I don’t recall hearing even one Democrat suggest during the 2016 election season that the persecution of Donald Trump would consume all of their time in Congress should he be elected. But, immediately after President Trump’s victory, the Democrats cranked up their get Trump machine, and have never turned it off.

After three years of abuse at the hands of Democrats, it shouldn't surprise anyone that President Trump is pushing back in a really big way. Call it all-out warfare if you like, but he's now reacting the way many on both sides of the fence would have reacted when the Democrats fired their first few volleys at him.

It’s been a sad three years for our country, with too many campaign promises not being fulfilled. Most know this is because too many of our elected “representatives” have become consumed by the oust Trump movement.

As we enter the 2020 election season, we should look back at all of the unfulfilled promises our “representatives” made in 2016 and hold them accountable when we go to the polls to vote in 2020. It’s time for voters to take our country back from all of those, both Democrats and Republicans, who have failed so miserably to represent us.

