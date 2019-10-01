I banned a book. Or at least I helped get it banned, which made last week's Banned Books Week a little awkward for me this year. Like celebrating Arbor Day by cutting down a tree.

I came to censorship innocently. Almost by accident. Last month, a reader sent in a photo he took in a Barnes & Noble store. It showed a promotion table: "New Releases in Paperback 20% Off." There, among copies of "The Paris Orphan," "The Nightjar" and "The Read Aloud Handbook," was David Icke's "The Trigger: The Lie That Changed the World — Who Really Did It and Why."

You may not recognize the name David Icke if you don't spend a lot of time slithering around the anti-Semitic corners of the internet or listening to Alice Walker. Icke is a former British sports commentator who announced in the early 1990s that he is the son of God. Soon after that, he started to sound weird. He's published more than a dozen "mind-blowing" conspiracy books that explain everything, including how interdimensional reptiles control planet Earth.

"Trigger," Icke's new self-published book, is 900 pages of harebrained word-vomit. It claims the official explanation of the Sept. 11 attacks is a lie to cover up the "massive and central involvement in 9/11 by Israeli government, military and intelligence operatives." This is consistent with his claims that the "satanic" Mossad has had its hands in international drug running and the assassination of President Kennedy. Naturally, Icke is also a student of that anti-Semitic classic "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion."

Given that content, I thought it was odd to see Barnes & Noble promoting "The Trigger," so I sent a note to B&N's corporate office asking about it. A day later, a spokesperson told me: "This book is sold by an independent publishing distributor, and was ordered for a sub-section called 'Conspiracies' in some stores. After being alerted to the content, we are removing the book from all stores."

Now you can't even find "The Trigger" on Barnes & Noble's website, although plenty of Icke's other execrable books are still available there.

Asked more broadly about B&N's selection process involving books by white supremacists, anti-Semites and other hate-fueled activists, the spokesperson added, "We work to never allow content with hate speech in our stores, and in cases when something slips through, we take quick and resolute action to remove it."

That sounds wonderfully decisive, but the more I think about that message, the more I find my First Amendment absolutism chasing its tail.

Should the country's largest bricks-and-mortar bookstore chain "never allow content with hate speech"? I expect - and want - an indie bookstore to curate its collection of titles carefully. But the idea of a big corporation sending books to the shredder raises different historical precedents. Of course, B&N has every right to carry whichever books it wants, but how will the company determine what is hate speech? And is "quick and resolute" the right way to decide which books should be removed?

How hard are we willing to fight for the principle of free speech when we think the censored book is abhorrent? It's the bookstore version of "Must the neo-Nazis be allowed to march through Skokie?"

Last week, as it does every year, the American Library Association promoted Banned Books Week to raise awareness of threats against our freedom to read whatever we want. Central to that campaign is the annual list of Top 10 Most Challenged Books. The list — 11 this year — is a collection of beloved titles for children and young adults. Years ago, it contained books such as "Harry Potter" (witchcraft!), "Huck Finn" (language!) and "In the Night Kitchen" (nudity!). But lately, the list is dominated by books that draw censure for their positive portrayal of LGBTQIA+ relationships, such as David Levithan's "Two Boys Kissing." Bookstores around the country are championed these titles in special Banned Books Week displays. I hope kids read every one of these books, but I can't help noticing that no liberal tastes were harmed in the making of this list. The whole campaign is pungent with self-satisfaction, a chance for us enlightened liberals to remind each other that we are freedom fighters.

What, though, of the detestable books — such as "Trigger" — removed from stores after someone objects? There will be no nationwide First Amendment protests. Barnes & Noble will not be picketed by activists waving Fahrenheit 451 flags.

Maybe that's as it should be. After all, do we really need to put up with freaks like Icke to maintain a free and open exchange of ideas? Can't intelligent people be trusted to distinguish between books that should be taken seriously and books that should be consigned to the flames? Perhaps my First Amendment anxiety is a luxury afforded only to male WASPs.

But it was the First Amendment that allowed once repressed and forbidden voices that we now celebrate to speak in this country. Watering down that principle by reassuring ourselves that we can make righteous judgments about who should be allowed to sell their books might be a dangerous step backward. If we're not willing to trust the wisdom of crowds, what hope has democracy?

Maybe the best we can hope for is an uneasy balance of tolerance and abhorrence, while we let the messy marketplace of ideas sort the chaff from the wheat.