Thanks to the effective three-tier system of beverage alcohol regulation, American consumers aren’t faced with reports of counterfeit and tainted alcohol showing up at hotel bars and local restaurants, much like the headlines of other countries. The three-tier system prevents poisonous counterfeit alcohol from reaching consumers in Illinois or any other state. In addition to their commitment to public health and safety, America’s family-owned distributors provide consumers with a variety of wine and spirits.

In Illinois, wine and spirits distributors are regulated and provide a reliable and cost-effective source of revenue collection for the state, and prevent tax evaders from undercutting local businesses. As the central link in the state’s three-tier beverage alcohol system of suppliers, distributors and retailers, distributors help collect nearly $1.7 billion in state tax revenue from alcohol sales.

Illinois’ system of collection and distribution practices generates $232 million in state excise taxes each year. Responsible distribution practices don’t just save money for the government, they also help keep prices reasonable for consumers and guarantee the authenticity of products in the market. As long as Illinois businesses can rely on tax policy that gives them certainty and allows them to confidently invest in their companies, brands and products will continue to grow and the marketplace will continue being orderly and profitable for all. Lawmakers must do everything they can to protect this well-established system.

Karin Matura

Executive Director of Wine and Spirits Distributors of Illinois