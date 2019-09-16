Testimony from people who have lost family and friends to gun violence doesn't seem to have much influenced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Nor have the views of nearly 90% of Americans, who polls show favor sensible gun-control measures that he is blocking. Now, though, comes support for gun-law reform from an unexpected quarter: leaders of some of the country's best-known companies. Can they move the majority leader to do his job?

"Doing nothing about America's gun violence crisis is simply unacceptable and it is time to stand with the American public on gun safety," the heads of 145 companies wrote to Senate leaders. They urged an expansion of background checks on gun sales and enactment of a strong "red flag" law. Leaders of the companies, including Levi Strauss, Twitter and Uber, said they were writing out of a sense of "responsibility and obligation to stand up for the safety of our employees, customers and all Americans in the communities we serve." The letter follows decisions by Walmart and CVS to prohibit the open carry of firearms in their stores and is a change in attitude in a corporate world that has tried to stay out of such political debates.

McConnell, R-Ky., should take note, particularly of the words "responsibility and obligation." His refusal to bring to the Senate floor the bipartisan bill expanding background checks already passed by the House or to consider any other measures is an abrogation of those principles. He has said he is waiting for President Donald Trump to say what measures he would be willing to support, suggesting that to do otherwise would be a waste of time.

Since when must the Senate await permission from the White House before legislating? The House passed gun legislation in February. "Don't ask me what we haven't done. We have done it," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. "If you are annoyed with my impatience, it's because people are dying because Sen. McConnell hasn't acted."

—The Washington Post