One way that U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has tried to get things done in the nation’s capital was to be part of a group of more than 70 House members, called the Republican Main Street Caucus and described as moderates and conservatives interested in “governing” and “getting to yes” on legislation.

But, as reported by NPR, after 18 members of that group were defeated in the 2018 election and questions arose about spending by an outside group with a similar name that backed elections of people including Davis, the caucus dissolved.

Davis, who spent time as chairman of the group, told the publication The Hill in 2017 — the year the caucus was formed — that those in the group were “people who are taking the tough votes and sometimes swallowing what wouldn’t be a perfect bill, but one that is about 80 percent good.” He said the members would also “go back and try to fix the 20% that might not have been perfect.”

According to the NPR story, the outside group that inspired the name of the caucus is the Republican Main Street Partnership. That group’s super political action committee is called Defending Main Street, which according to OpenSecrets.org, spent $203,000 in the 2018 cycle spent to help Davis narrowly defeat Democrat Betsy Londrigan of Springfield. The group — independent of the Davis campaign — ran TV ads linking Londrigan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, now-Gov. JB Pritzker, and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

NPR reported some in the caucus questioned why more than $722,000 remained unspent by Defending Main Street in 2018 when the money might have helped. But Sarah Chamberlain, president of the Main Street Partnership, defended her work saying the partnership network spent nearly $6 million in the cycle. And the partnership said the $722,000 wasn’t spent because those funds were earmarked for 2020, NPR reported.

NPR also said caucus members raised questions about Chamberlain’s pay — which a spokesperson for the partnership said totaled $500,000 for 2018 — and her promotion of a group called Women2Women in the days before the election, as opposed to working more directly to help members hold onto congressional seats.

The story said lawmakers demanded, and were denied, an audit of the partnership’s activities. An official of the group, Doug Ose, said Davis asked to be removed from the partnership’s website, and “we complied with his wishes.” A former partnership employee told NPR that if a member of Congress ever accepted a donation from the organization, that member was promoted as part of the partnership.

“I didn’t have anything to do with the story,” Davis told reporters while in Springfield this week. He said “after many of the members were defeated in the last election, we decided that there were other caucuses on the government side” in which to participate.

He said he’s still someone seeking to work across the aisle, and he noted he’s ranked 50th out of 435 members of the House in a bipartisanship ranking by The Lugar Center, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that looks at bipartisan sponsorship of legislation.

“I haven’t changed … who I am and how I govern,” Davis said. “This was a disagreement with a political organization that had supported me in the past that I chose not to be a member of.”

