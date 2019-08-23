The Aug. 17 front page article "Police a top risk to black males" from the Los Angeles Times was completely unbalanced. The article trumpets that blacks are 2.4 times as likely as whites to be killed by police, but completely ignores obvious reasons why, including that blacks are more than 8 times as likely to murder. Studies from Harvard, University of Maryland, and Michigan State University all concluded that racial disparities in police shootings stem from racial disparities in criminal behavior and not from police bias. The Rutgers study which was prompted in the article admits that accidental death, suicide, other homicides, heart disease, and cancer are all more likely than death by police action.

Karl Kleimenhagen, Peoria