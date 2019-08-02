Perhaps the possibility of paying a hefty fine and spending time in jail will get motorists to do what they should do as a matter of courtesy and common sense.

Gov. JB Pritzker this week signed legislation that toughens penalties for drivers who do not slow down or move over for parked emergency response vehicles.

The Move Over Law, or Scott’s Law, which is named for Chicago Fire Lt. Scott Gillen, who was killed in 2000, was meant to protect people and save lives. The law took effect in 2002.

However, too many people were injured and lives lost under the old penalties. This year, in particular, has been deadly.

There have been 22 Illinois State Police troopers who have been hit this year while attending to traffic incidents — and three have died, including Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, 34, who was killed March 28 after she was struck by a semitrailer while inspecting a vehicle on the side of the road near Freeport.

Jones-Story's death was the impetus for tougher penalties. State Rep. John M. Cabello, R-Machesney Park, was chief co-sponsor of the legislation, which Pritzker signed in Rockford.

“These new laws represent the good that happens when members of the General Assembly work together in good faith on a bipartisan basis,” Cabello said in a statement. “By taking this action, we will strengthen awareness and enforcement of Scott’s Law by mirroring it with our construction zone laws. More information will also be provided to motorists when they interact with the Secretary of State’s office.”

In 2018, eight troopers were hit all year. It’s been 66 years since three troopers were killed in a single year.

Increased penalties should make people pay attention while on the road. The bill Pritzker signed on Tuesday goes into effect Jan. 1 and increases the minimum fine to $250 for a first violation of Scott’s Law, and to $750 for a second violation and up to a maximum of $10,000.

The prospect of getting hit in the wallet usually gets people's attention.

Drivers also can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail, if the violation results in damage to another vehicle. For cases in which the violation results in the injury or death of another person, drivers can be charged with a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison.

All you have to do to avoid those penalties is slow down and move over when you see a vehicle on the side of the road. It’s not complicated.