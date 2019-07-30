The Democratic presidential circus pitches its tent in Detroit this week. It will be entertaining if the presidential aspirants are asked some questions like these:

For Sen. Elizabeth Warren: You paused in your denunciations of crony capitalism, government favors for the well-connected, etc., long enough to vote to revive the Export-Import Bank, which funnels capital to government-favored corporations. Explain.

For Sen. Bernie Sanders: Princeton historian Sean Wilentz, a liberal in the New Deal-Great Society tradition, notes that you have advocated a top capital gains tax rate of 64.2%, which is “substantially higher than in Europe.” And more than double that in Sweden. And you advocate the sort of financial transaction tax that Sweden abandoned as a failure in 1991. Wilentz says that progressives like you “seem to think that economic inequality can be conquered only by confiscating as much as possible from the evil rich. The model they implicitly adopt is the reactionary Malthusian one of zero-sum economics.” How is Wilentz wrong?

For Mayor Pete Buttigieg: You propose a $10 billion fund reserved for racial minority entrepreneurs. Do you have a limiting principle for your policy of distributing federal funds to government-favored racial groups?

For Sen. Kamala Harris: You decry Donald Trump’s shredding of constitutional norms, authoritarian tendencies, etc. He has indeed used executive orders to marginalize Congress. But you promise to give Congress just 100 days to pass gun-control legislation pleasing to you and then you will resort to executive “action.” If you become president, must the nation get used to your situational ethics?

For all of you who have demonstrated the obligatory apoplexy about the U.S. women’s national soccer team being paid less than the men’s team: Is it pertinent that in 2018 the men’s World Cup in Russia generated $6 billion in revenue, 46 times this year’s women’s World Cup projected revenues of $131 million? Or that women players receive a higher percentage of their World Cup revenues than the men receive from theirs? Or that, as Christine Rosen writes, “the path to qualifying for the men’s World Cup is much more arduous and competitive than it is for the women’s World Cup. The men have to win more games over a longer period of time to qualify than do the women”?

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.