Whether Peoria native Archbishop Fulton John Sheen should be canonized depends upon what one thinks a saint is. If a saint is a perfect person, then surely Sheen was not. No one is. Psychological and moral perfections are not equated with sanctity.

If, on the other hand, a saint is one who seeks ever deeper friendship with God, then surely Fulton Sheen is one. If a saint is a person who struggles with his or her own limitations, blindness and sinfulness, then surely he is. If is saint is one who leads others on the path of holiness, then surely he is. “By their fruits, you shall know them.”

But canonization? That requires a great deal of proof in the Vatican’s ways of evaluating persons for sainthood. But I have some intuitions of my own about that question.

Of this I am sure: my three encounters with Sheen clearly led me along the path toward an ever deeper relationship with God: watching him on television during the 1950s; breakfasting with him at St. Patrick’s Church in Peoria in 1968; and at having him as my guest at The Newman Center at Bradley University in 1975.

I first encountered this gifted and entrancing person when he starred in his 1950s television series, “Life Is Worth Living.” Each week Sheen came into our home in Wyoming, Illinois. He was an inveterate and incomparable teacher. I tried not to miss any of his intellectually riveting and often witty explanations of Catholic faith and philosophy.

As a Protestant high school boy in the early 1950s, I was drawn toward Catholicism by Sheen’s programs. One night I remember being so moved by his remarks that I walked to St. Dominic’s Church and knelt before the shrine of the Virgin Mary. Tears began to roll down my cheeks as I felt a desire not only to become a Catholic but also to become a priest. When I spoke of this Sheen-inspired feeling to the local pastor, Father Edmund J. Bratkowski, he let me know — with a bit of tongue-in-cheek wit of his own — that, before becoming a priest, I would, of course, have to be Catholic! That I did by being baptized in 1954 at the age of 18 after having received instructions in the Catholic faith from Father Edward W. O’Rourke at The Newman Foundation at the University of Illinois. From there I entered the seminary in 1957 at St. Bede College in Peru, Illinois.

I also read several of Sheen’s inspiring spiritual books in those high school and college years. Sheen’s writings, with their combination of intelligence and practical spirituality, made some other priests uncomfortable and, perhaps, jealous. Once I showed Sheen’s book “The Seven Last Words” to Father Bratkowski. Father “Brat” said it was nothing special and he already knew whatever was in it. I sensed early on, through that experience with Sheen’s writing, something that I have come to know more personally and painfully over the years: clerical jealousy.

My second encounter with Sheen was face-to-face. He was to preach in 1968 for the Centennial Celebration St. Patrick’s Church in Peoria. This was the only parish he had ever served in a pastoral capacity — and then for only one year. Sheen came in dressed in his episcopal robes. He asked if I would mind if he would preach at that liturgy. I was then a priest and naturally I was delighted.

Here he was — the man whom I so admired from television — preaching at “my Mass.” After Mass, he and I had a lengthy breakfast together in the rectory. Sheen, at age 70, had been appointed Bishop of Rochester, New York, in 1966 after serving for many years as National Director for the Society for the Propagation of the Faith in New York City and also as auxiliary bishop to Francis Cardinal Spellman.

During breakfast Sheen told me “big news” was about to break in Rochester. He had contacted President Lyndon B. Johnson, promising he would close a parish and make available property in the poor section of Rochester for homes to be built for the poor on the condition the government would pay for erecting the structures. The bishop and the president were going to make the announcement the following week. Sheen was proud and pleased about this noble accomplishment.

His pleasure was short-lived. There was a large public protest against his plan led by many priests of the Rochester diocese. Sheen had not consulted with the pastor or the people of the parish we was to close. He was forced to withdraw his offer. It was, I suppose, a case of a man who, with no experience as pastor and little as diocesan bishop thinking he could do whatever he pleased — like a television prima donna. From this I learned episcopal egos — like all egos — can blind a bishop to the necessities of collaborative and consultative ministry.

My third encounter with Sheen was after he had retired from the See of Rochester. The now Archbishop Sheen had returned to New York City, taking a small apartment on the upper East Side.

At the close of Synod Six of the Diocese of Peoria, in 1974, I was appointed by Bishop Edward W. O’Rourke to be the first Director of Continuing Education of the Clergy. Being of a liberal bent, I was inviting many progressive theologians to make presentations to our priests. Some complained to me about their being no presentations from speakers representing more traditional views. When I asked whom they wanted, several mentioned Sheen.

I asked Bishop O’Rourke if he would extend an invitation to Peoria’s native son. Bishop O’Rourke was hesitant because, he said, Archbishop Sheen’s theology had become quite conservative and was not in line with the spirit of Vatican II. Yet O’Rourke said he was willing to invite Sheen into the diocese.

When I called Sheen to extend the invitation, he agreed, but said he wanted to host evening conferences for the public in a large auditorium. I secured the Bradley University Fieldhouse for the evening sessions and reserved the Bradley Student Center for the daytime conferences for priests only. Bradley leaders were thrilled to have such a significant and famous person appearing on the campus.

A large number of priests had registered for the five-day retreat. Sheen stayed in my small bedroom in my apartment and I moved to the even smaller guest quarters across the hall. For five days I prepared his meals — small and simple — and took him daily to the University Health Center for some inoculations. Between the morning and afternoon conferences for clergy only, he would work on his retreat notes, rest and visit with me. He seemed very interested in my life, my work and what I thought about a variety of topics. His voice was simple and I was surprised at how short and thin he was. But there was no surprise when it came to his deep set and penetrating eyes for which he was so renowned. As was often said of him, he seemed to look right into your soul.

One of the evenings of the retreat I had invited Bishop O’Rourke to join us for dinner. As I cooked in the kitchen I could hear the two bishops talking in the adjacent living room. Unlike Sheen’s ordinary give-and-take tone which I had by now gotten used to, he and O’Rourke were giving speeches to each other. One would talk about himself or some of his ideas and accomplishments. And then the other would do the same. It was episcopal posturing.

Sheen was in Rome when he was named an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New York. Francis Cardinal Spellman, who had not sought Sheen as an auxiliary, arranged that Sheen’s episcopal consecration should take place in a small Roman Church with few in attendance. It was, according to Sheen, one of the many signs of Spellman’s jealousy and fear of him.

At one point the Cardinal tried to wrest control of the funds of the Society of the Propagation of the Faith away from Sheen and bring them under his own authority. This led to a tug of war which ended, in one sense at least, in the papal apartments of Pope Pius XII. After hearing the two out, the pope backed Sheen. Spellman never forgot that rebuke and continued to hold Sheen in contempt. Sheen had won that particular battle. But Spellman was to win the war.

When Sheen was 70 years old, Spellman got rid of him. He had him appointed the Bishop of the Diocese of Rochester, New York. His nature as a television star and the independence he had had as director of a rich national office seemed to blind him to the post-Vatican II need to consult and collaborate with others. It's what caused him to resign after the controversy over closing the parish in Rochester. My sense then was that he was still badly bruised by the experience and felt deeply the rejection and hurt.

While in Peoria, Sheen wanted to visit St. Mary’s Cemetery where his parents, Newton and Delia Sheen, are buried. We stood reverently at their graves and prayed for them. He also asked to go to Bellwood Nursing Home where two of his Spalding Institute classmates were living. Later we spoke of his plans for burial. He had purchased a single grave lot in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Westchester County, New York. “I will never be buried with Cardinal Spellman,” he said to me. The cardinal had died in 1968 and had been entombed with the previous Archbishops of New York beneath the high altar of St. Patrick Cathedral. Sheen’s deep hurt and resentment toward his old adversary seemed to remain strong all those years after Spellman’s death.

Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen died on Dec. 10, 1979. He had been confined to his bed in his apartment for some time. When his Peoria cousins returned from the funeral in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, I asked them where he had been buried. “Under the high altar of the cathedral,” was their reply. “Why?” I asked. “He had no intention of being buried with Cardinal Spellman,” I told them. They didn’t seem to be aware of their relative’s intentions which he had expressed to me in 1975. Apparently Spellman’s successor, Terrance Cardinal Cooke, had either prevailed upon Sheen in his last days to permit his burial in the cathedral or the cardinal decided that was the way it was to be.

Twice since Sheen’s passing I had visited the episcopal crypt at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Each time I made my way down the marble steps into the small room below the altar to kneel in prayer at the tomb of Fulton J. Sheen. Each time I noted with a smile that Cardinal Spellman and Archbishop Sheen are at least buried at opposite ends of the crypt!

Archbishop Sheen was a gifted person and a very holy man. His talents as thinker, orator, fund-raiser and television personality made him, in the 1950s, the best known and most respected Catholic in the United States. His powerful intellect and keen wit helped to make Catholicism less suspect and more respectable in this sometimes quite bigoted land. So much did Sheen’s presence change that impression that, for the first time in our history, a Roman Catholic could be elected president: John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

But my opening question remains. Is Sheen a saint? From my three encounters with him — on television, in a rectory, and in my apartment — I found him to be a brilliant, God-serving and God-loving person. But it was when he was my humble and gracious guest for five days that I came to realize more about the stuff that holiness is made of. It’s not a matter of human perfection for perhaps Sheen’s personal flaws matched, at times, his greatness. Nor is it grounded in one’s great talents and personal magnetism, of which the archbishop had more than his share. God made Fulton John Sheen a witness to holiness for me — and for millions over many years. “By their fruits you shall know them.”

I know in my heart this was a very good and holy man. Like all of us, he could be proud and somewhat blind to his limitations. But what I remember best was the man at my kitchen table, a human being who confessed his hurts, confusions and humiliations to this young priest who admired him. If that’s not the makings of sanctity, then I don’t know what a saint is.

The Rev. Patrick W. Collins, Ph.D., is former rector of St. Mary's Cathedral and now a retired priest residing in Douglas, Michigan.