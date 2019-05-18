Have you noticed that most of our roads are rapidly deteriorating? Did you know that township roads comprise 49.5 percent of our public road system? In order to maintain our roads, townships receive a percentage share of Motor Fuel Tax monies. MFT is paid at the pump by motorist and collected by the state. The MFT has remained at 19 cents per gallon, with an additional 2.5 cents per gallon on diesel, since Jan. 1, 1990, or for 29 years.

The result is that MFT to township roads has fallen from $98.6 million in 2000 to $92.6 million in 2018. During the same time period, traffic has increased substantially in volume, size and weight.

Township income from MFT has decreased by 1.3 percent, while the average cost to provide basic maintenance has increased over 140 percent.

An example of higher costs is that in 2000, townships could buy one mile of hot-mix asphalt for $79,962. In 2017, that same mile of hot-mix asphalt cost $265,445, a cost increase of 231.9 percent.

We are trying to maintain our roads in 2019 with less income than we had 29 years ago.

Townships need your help! Talk to your representatives in Springfield. We are not even investing enough monies to simply maintain our current roadways. We desperately need a transportation bill that addresses the needs of our roads and bridges statewide.

If we do nothing, we will continue to witness the demise of our roadways. Filling holes and patching can only do so much.

Jerome Brown

Highway Commissioner, Elk Grove Township

Tazewell County