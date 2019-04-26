Donald Trump should not be president of the United States. His actions during the 2016 campaign and during the past two years should have convinced all but his most loyal supporters that he is not worthy of the office. However, the Democrats in my opinion would be making a big mistake in perusing impeachment at this time. Regardless of his embarrassment to our nation and to the Republican Party, impeachment proceedings would be a long drawn out affair that the American public is too exhausted to go through.

It is also unnecessary, as the die has already been cast for his overwhelming defeat in 2020. It is the independent voter who will determine the election results, and Trump with less than a 50% approval rating, has lost that vote. He is compounding his problem by continuing to campaign and obsess on red meat issues for his base by being anti Muslim and with building the wall. The great majority of Americans care most of all about the affordability of health care, the ever-increasing cost of living, and growing income inequality.

My sense is that after four years of Trump, Americans will place credibility and honesty at the top of the list in what they look for in a new leader, and in that contest Trump simply is unable to compete.

Lowell "Bud" Grieves

Canton