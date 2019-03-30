In America today, on one hand we have states acknowledging the scientifically proven fact that life begins at conception, whereas our state is hell bent on creating an expressway for the destruction of the preborn. Our illustrious legislators also want to remove parental consent, so a 16 year old will need parental permission to see a movie ABOUT abortion such as “Unplanned” but can GET an abortion with her parents none the wiser.

Where are the bills for paid maternity/paternity leave, single-parent student housing at state colleges for single moms or dads who choose life, assistance for childcare so women can have actual choices? I choose to work for a society where it will be unthinkable that a woman feels her only option for equality and financial stability is to kill her child. Come on Legislature, Governor. We are so much better than this!

Mary B Smith

Peoria