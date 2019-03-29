Home alone.

The Wife and our son are whooping it up in New Mexico, leaving me all alone, without adult supervision.

The mind boggles.

(It is my experience that having a good time east of the Mississippi River is called “having a good time.” West of the Mississippi, however, we call it “whooping it up.” The two have similarities, but “whooping it up” usually involves more beer and gambling. If you go as far west as California, however, it used to be called “getting gnarly, Dude,” but I’m way too old for that. My getting gnarly days were over decades ago.)

In my high school days, whenever I was home alone, there would be a big party going on at my house, with Steppenwolf singing “Born to Be Wild” very loud on the stereo, and beer. These days, however, 50 years later, I’m a lot more likely to be born to be, well, mild.

The first thing a foot-loose and fancy free 68-year-old realizes when left to his own devices is that you can eat whatever you ding-dong please, without any disapproving looks from your spouse. For instance, I could go out and get a pizza with anything I want on it, and nobody is going to know the difference. Heck, I could even get home delivery, give the delivery kid a big tip, and what The Wife doesn’t know wouldn’t hurt her.

I could even get pepperoni.

I remember the days when the kids were little and she cooked dinner every day, when she said she could eat darned near anything, “on a shingle” even, if someone else would cook it. These days, as Retired Persons, I do most of the cooking – with nothing served on a shingle, I might add – but she lets me know whenever what I cook does not meet her new-found expectations.

Who says people don’t change? I yearn for the return of the “on a shingle” days.

She has specific prices in her head that things ought to cost, and I know that if I bring home an avocado, for instance, that costs more than $1, and she finds out about it, well, let’s just say that life is going to be a little difficult for Old Dave for a while.

With her in New Mexico, though, I could go hog wild and spend, oh, say, $1.50 on an avocado, and if I’m careful and hide the receipt, nobody is going to know the difference, if we can all keep this under our hats. We have to remember that loose lips sink ships.

Having a spouse who is out of town is also an opportunity to spend money you wouldn’t when your spouse is around. For instance, I could get really crazy, while she’s away, and buy the name brand of paper towels, the “bigger picker upper” ones, and by the time she figured out what I had done, it would be too late. For a guy who almost always has to buy store brands, this is an opportunity worthy of marking on the calendar.

Of course, the world is full of guys who would go out and buy a bass boat when their spouse is out of town, but I would never do anything like that. Because I know there’s nowhere I could hide a bass boat, and my caboose “would be grass” as soon as she got home and found a bass boat in our driveway.

Truth be told, I can look clear through a Cabela’s catalog these days and not see anything I really need. It’s sad.

Another thing a retired guy could do when his spouse is out of town is spend all day watching movies. Unfortunately, the last movie I saw was “Forrest Gump,” and any movie I would watch these days would feature some movie star who thinks people like me are deplorable, and that socialism is cool.

Forget that.

So, I’m finding that the allure of being home alone just isn’t what it used to be.

There’s just not much “born to be wild” going on at my house anymore. Even when The Wife is whooping it up in New Mexico.

(I should have gone with.)

