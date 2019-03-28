Secure, stable finances are the key to any successful school district and we need to make sure that our precious education dollars are wisely spent. Please keep that first and foremost in your mind when selecting Dunlap School Board candidates.

The Dunlap School District has a $47 million annual budget (which jumps to $63 million if you include construction). To capably oversee that amount of taxpayer money our board members must have a college education, as well as significant experience in business and finance. Only individuals who understand how to utilize multi-year budget projections and financial balance sheets should be trusted with managing the money for our students’ education. Seemingly small votes for new budget spending now can have massively detrimental impacts on the school budgets years down the road. Few things would be worse than wasting education funds. To prevent that waste we need board members with professional business skills, individuals who have been educated and trained to competently manage tens of millions of dollars.

None of the candidates, no matter how loud they are, have a monopoly on caring about education or our students. All of the school board candidates care deeply about both. There are however, vast differences in the background needed to oversee our student’s education and the money for it. Please vote for the candidates with the above qualifications. Our students deserve nothing less.

Chris Korger

Dunlap