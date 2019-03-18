The unfathomable decision by Bradley University basketball coach Brian Wardle and his communications underlings to ban three-time Illinois Sports Writer of the Year Dave Reynolds from covering the team last Friday ended Sunday as it should have, with acknowledgement of error on Wardle’s part.

Wardle picked a disastrous time to prevent Reynolds from doing his job, just as the Bradley Braves were embarking on their first trip to the NCAA tournament in 13 years. The Braves have made the tournament only three times in the 29 years Reynolds has covered Bradley. Wardle and his communications people claimed Reynolds’ coverage was not promoting Bradley’s “brand” and was too critical of the team. Reynolds was reporting on what he saw happening on the court, meaning, he was reporting the truth of what his experienced eyes were seeing.

In the 48 hours between Reynolds being banned by Wardle and Wardle apologizing to him, the media world came out in support of Reynolds. Reporters and editors at the Journal Star received thousands of emails, phone calls and messages via social media encouraging us to carry on. One key supporter was Charley Steiner, a Bradley alumnus and namesake of the university’s The Charley Steiner School of Sports Communication. “It is so sad on so many levels,” Steiner told Journal Star reporter Nick Vlahos. “Speaking only as a guy who went to Bradley and had a career in journalism and sports communication, this whole episode goes against the grain of everything I believe in.”

Wardle was practicing bullying tactics against a member of the media, something we’ve been seeing too much of since our president labeled us the “enemy of the people.” The media are standing united and deflect this treatment, no matter if this is coming from a basketball coach against a sports writer, a clerk in local government against a citizen seeking a public document, or the president banning a reporter from a press conference. This treatment should not be allowed in our free country.

It’s a reporter’s job to cover the news on your behalf. We are here now, and we will be here tomorrow, acting as your watchdog and shining a light on what others may want to keep hidden.