William Boyd “Bill” Perry, age 79, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his home.

Bill was born on August 14, 1940, in Logan, West Virginia, to Boyd and Hattie (Conley) Perry. He married Sally Zuckweiler in August of 1963.

Surviving are his wife, Sally; his children, David (Ivy) Perry of LaPort, IN, Julie Sellner of Metamora, IL, and Clifton (Jonna) Perry of Lacon, IL; his grandchildren, Carter, Shaina, Trevor and Ariella Perry and Jilian Sellner; his brother, Larry (Ann) Perry of West Virginia; two sisters, Jane (Bud) Mynes and Jean (Tony) Mann, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters.

Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He began the business, River City Septic and Excavating, over 35 years ago and he eventually passed down that business to his son, Cliff. Bill enjoyed golfing, boating and wintering in Florida. He was a member of Richland Bridge Fellowship Seventh Day Adventist Church. Bill loved and supported his family.

Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be a private family gathering at his home. Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.