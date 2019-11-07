PEKIN — Ethel Mary Kline, 85, of Pekin passed away at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Amy’s Country Manor in Pekin surrounded by family and friends.

Born May 6, 1934, in Pekin to Norlan Edgar and Mary Ethel (Rutledge) Deskin, she married Homer “Chuck” Kline on July 23, 1969, in Wheeling. He died April 10, 1976, in Pekin. She was also preceded in death by father, Norlan; mother and step-father, Melvin and Mary Renner; one daughter, Pamela Holcomb; niece Dana Deskin Dolan and life partner, Louis “Gene” Flick.

Surviving are two grandchildren, Michael Holcomb and Marci (Ty) Whitford; nine great grand-children, Ashton, Adison and Ayden Holcomb, Cameron, Coleton, Kerianna, Keliyah, Kaden and Lulu Whitford; two nephews Darren (Diane) Deskin and Brent (Lisa) Deskin; sister-in law, Rosalie Deskin; step sister Stormy van den Houten and special neighbors Marsha, Barry and Shane Grimes.

She was a member of the Pekin Women of the Moose Chapter 673 in Pekin for 23 years and a past member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1869 Ladies Auxiliary in Pekin.

Ethel was a graduate of Pekin High School. She was also an original member of Robersons Girls Softball Team in Pekin from 1943 to 1956. She was a strong, independent woman who always told people exactly what was on her mind.

Ethel was a hairdresser in the area for many years, retiring in 1986. She loved fishing, cooking and visiting with friends.

She was of the Christian faith.

The family wishes to thank Elysian Hospice and the care given to her at Amy’s Country Manor.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Amy’s Country Manor, 2949 South 14th Street, Pekin, IL 61554.

