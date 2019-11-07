PEKIN — Johnny Roma Martin, 70, of Pekin, passed away at 1:11 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, in Montegut, Louisiana.

Born March 3, 1949, in Pekin to Clarence Elzia and Mabel Edna (Hedrick) Martin, he married Regina Ann (Wells) Ripper on April 3, 1982, at Zion Evangelical United Methodist Church in rural Pekin. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Dale Ripper of Pekin; one daughter, Deanna (Timothy) Goodin of Mackinaw; three granddaughters, Amber Henold of Bloomington, Alexis Goodin and Samantha Goodin, both of Mackinaw; three sisters, Glinda “Sissy” (Dave) Towery of South Pekin, Geraldine (Ron) Clauson of Pekin, and Joann Nichols of Boss, Missouri; his brother and sisters-in-laws, John and Debbie Shallenberger of Creve Coeur, Ramona Howard of Pekin, and Frankie and Bob Freeman of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his Chihuahuas, Pepe’ and Taco.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Carolyn Fenner and Marylou Davis; and four brothers, Norman Martin, Eliza “Gene” Martin, Lindell “Pete” Martin, Laverne Martin, and Edward Martin, in infancy.

Johnny was a 1969 graduate of Pekin Community High School.

A United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he served from July 24, 1969, to February 27, 1971, as a combat engineer. He was a member of the Paul Towne Memorial AMVETS Post #169 in North Pekin, William Schaefer American Legion Post #44 and Roy L. King Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1232, both in Pekin.

Johnny worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 12 years as a fork lift operator in Mapleton.

Johnny became a Master Mason in Pekin Lodge #29 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons in August of 1988, serving as Master of the Lodge in 1992 and 1997. He became a member of Empire Lodge #126 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons in Pekin in 2008. He also was a member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Peoria, Universal Craftsmen Council of Engineers Peoria Council #35, and a past member of Mohammed Shrine of Peoria. He was also a member of Community Fellowship Church in South Pekin, the Havana Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, and United Auto Workers Local #974 in East Peoria.

Johnny enjoyed fishing, camping, carving, riding his motorcycle, tinkering with things, and stained glass. He was a self-taught musician that could play many instruments and enjoyed playing in area gospel sings.

His visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with Masonic rites at 2:30 p.m. The funeral will follow with Pastor Keith Huff officiating and military rites will be accorded by the United States Army and Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Fellowship Church, 110 East Main Street, South Pekin, IL 61564 or to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.