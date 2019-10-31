PEKIN — James Edward “Chink” Davis, 88, of Pekin, passed away at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Pekin Manor.

Born August 29, 1931, in Pekin to George William and Catherine Ann “Katie” (Vance) Davis, he married Judy A. Goodall on August 29, 1976, at Calvary Baptist Church in Pekin.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Davis of Pekin; one daughter, Marla Gartung of Manito; two grandsons, Tyler McMahon of Pekin and Damon McMahon of Germantown Hills; six great-grandchildren, Blaine, Aidan, Madelyn, Camden, Sullivan, and Everett McMahon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dorothy Kee and Eunice Monroe; and two brothers, Wilbur Davis and George Davis,

A 1949 graduate of Pekin Community High School, he received his nickname of “Chink” when he was 8 years old because of his running style.

He was a United States Army veteran and had been stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was a life member of the AMVETS Post #169 in North Pekin.

Chink worked at Borden’s Dairy in Pekin for 33 years in quality control, retiring in 1980 when the dairy closed. He later was the bar manager at the Pekin Moose Lodge for 21 years, retiring in 2001.

He was a life member of the Pekin Moose Family Center #916 for over 60 years, and served as Governor 3 times. Chink served on the Ritual Team for 28 years, was a member of the Moose Legion and earned his Fellowship Degree.

An avid bowler, Chink had been a member of the Greater Pekin Bowling Association and was a member of the Hall of Fame. He had bowled several 300 games and 700 series. He served as Treasurer of the Pekin Board for over 20 years. He was in charge of the Brothers Tournament for Pekin Teams and served as the chairman for the Moose State Tournaments. He also enjoyed golfing and had a hole-in-one at the Parkview Golf Course in Pekin.

Chink was a great baseball player. He had coached little league and managed the Jack Hymbaugh team for many years. Over the years, he played on numerous area teams and had played against the King and His Court (a well-known 3-man team) that traveled the United States. He was the only player to get a hit off the “King”.

Chink loved spending time with his grandsons and great-grandchildren, teaching them to play baseball and bowl when they were just toddlers. He loved his family and friends.

His visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with a Moose Service of Tribute following the visitation at 3 p.m. Private burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539 or to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses of Pekin Manor and UnityPoint Hospice for the love and care given to Chink while he was in their care.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.