PEKIN — Helen Lorene Beard, 95, of Pekin, passed away at 7:19 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Pekin Manor.

Born Oct. 8, 1924, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Gerald “Clyde” and Kathryn “Kate” (Andrews) McElreath, she married Walter David Beard on July 6, 1952, in Pekin. He died June 25, 2003. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Mary Beard; two sisters; and five brothers.

Surviving are one daughter, Pat (Ken) Mack of Rochester, Minn.; two sons, John Beard and James (Becky) Beard, both of Pekin; and five grandchildren, Joanne Mack, Jeff Mack, James Mack, all of Rochester, Minn., Christiana Beard and Angelina Beard, both of Pekin.

Helen was a teacher for Pekin Public Schools District 108 for 26 years, retiring in 1985 as a third grade teacher at Willow School. She first taught in Pekin at Lincoln School and began her teaching career near Cape Girardeau in a one room school house.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, a former Sunday school teacher and a former member of the Tri-M Adult Sunday school class. Helen was also a member of the Tazewell County Retired Teachers and the Caterpillar Retirees Club.

Helen loved her children and every one of her students. She never lost her love for teaching.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral at the church. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church for the Sharing God’s Grace Building Fund, 601 North 4th Street, Pekin, IL 61554 or to Alzheimer’s Association, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.

