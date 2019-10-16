Kimberley Denise Archdale Rumps Lacusky died a painful death from cancer, complicated by 20 years of Multiple Sclerosis, at home in Colorado Springs, three years ago. Family and friends were present with her and then-fiance, Luke.

She was born May 28, 1961, and passed away October 14, 2016.

She had served four years in the U.S. Army and asked for a military burial. Now that Pikes Peak National Cemetery is open, her cremains will be interred in the near future.

Kim grew up in Pekin, IL, the only child of Pierce Archdale Jr. and Judith Horner Archdale. After high school graduation, she moved to Colorado and married James Rumps. What an artist she was!

She was pre-deceased by her father and her first husband, “J.R.”

She leaves two lovely daughters, Danita (Doug) of Illinois and Shannon (Jon) of Colorado; her mother, Judi Archdale of Florida;, a sweet aunt and cousins. Her grandchildren are Jillian of Illinois and Zane and Stori, both of Colorado.

We all miss laughing with her and hugs, for sure.