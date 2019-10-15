The Rev. Dr. John A. Noonan Jr, 88 formerly of Pekin, IL passed away October 12, 2019 at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria, IL

John was born November 14, 1930 in New Orleans, LA to the late John A. Sr, & Catherine (Wetzel) Noonan. He was raised in New Orleans, where he met and married Carolyn Spuhler September 19, 1959 at Bethel United Church of Christ. She preceded him in death December 17, 2008.

Also preceding him in death is one brother Lawrence Noonan.

He is survived by one son, Mark (Diana) Noonan of Edwardsville, IL; two daughters, Kathleen Freed of Plymouth, MN and Colleen (Brian Snell) Noonan of Galesburg, IL; five grandchildren (Maxwell, Maya, Edward, Andrew (A.J.), and Carolina); one sister, Norma Mendel of Jackson, LA; and Ethel Noonan of Pekin, his late brother’s widow.

John received a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tulane University in New Orleans and went to work for the Shell Oil Company. After two years in the U.S. Army serving overseas, he felt a calling to serve the Church, and enrolled at Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis. He was ordained, with his brother Larry, by the United Church of Christ in June of 1963 and began his ministry in Texas at St. Paul’s in Houston. In 1967 he moved back to Missouri where he served at St. Mark’s in Arnold, St. Peter’s in Owensville, and St. John’s in Bem. In 1982 he earned his Doctorate of Divinity from Eden. From there he came to St. Paul in Pekin, Il., where his pastoral ministry concluded in 1993.

He moved to an administrative position in the Church in 1993, becoming the Western Illinois Association Minister until his retirement in 1997. He was a 2012 recipient of the Illinois Conference Chalice Award for service to the Church. Pastor Emeritus status was conferred upon John by St. Paul UCC in 2003.

John loved taking pictures and movies and was always interested in the newest ways to do so. He and Carolyn traveled the country with their children, enjoying America’s national parks, beautiful scenery, and roadside attractions. The family would visit New Orleans often throughout his life, as he loved the city of his childhood. He was also fascinated with studying and visiting Civil War sites, and was able to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip with Carolyn to the Holy Land. Throughout his life, however, his true passions were his family, the Church, and serving his congregations in both good times and bad. While his work ethic, inspiring sermons and tenacity will be remembered, his final years at Skylines will be remembered as him being a kind, happy, witness to Jesus.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, Oct. 17, at St Paul United Church of Christ, 101 N 8th St, Pekin, with a visitation from 9:45 am to 10:45 am at the church. A luncheon will follow the service. An additional visitation will be held the night prior from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm also at the church. Private entombment will be in Greenwood Mausoleum in New Orleans, as John makes his final trip home. The arrangements have been entrusted to Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials in his name may be made to Eden Theological Seminary, 475 East Lockwood Avenue Saint Louis, Missouri 63119, the National Alzheimer's Association, or the United Church of Christ camp of your choice.

