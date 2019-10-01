PEKIN — Shirley Ann Gobbel, 88, of Pekin, passed away at 9:06 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Methodist in Peoria.

Born Jan. 26, 1931, in Ottumwa, Iowa to Alton F. and Cleo A. (Ford) Martin, she married Bernard A. Gobbel on Jan. 15, 1950, in Pekin. He died March 3, 2013, in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Vonda Martin and one brother, A.F. “Bob” Martin.

Surviving are two daughters, Shelley A. Beiersdorf and Rebecca E. (Dave) Hoyle, both of Pekin; one son, Randall A. (Judy) Gobbel of Prescott, Ariz.; five grandsons, Corey E. Wilson of Gardendale, Texas, Brett A. (Emily) Hoyle, Brandon D. (Robin) Hoyle, both of Washington, Jeremy R. Ellis of Marquette Heights and Jordan M. Ellis of Pekin; numerous great-grandchildren and one sister, Janet Richardson of Des Moines, Iowa. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a 1949 graduate of Pekin Community High School. While in high school, Shirley worked for J.C. Penney. After her marriage, she worked for one year at Caterpillar, Inc. Following the time of raising their children, Shirley worked as an interior decorator at Sherwin Williams and then for Home Decorating with Eddie Achenbach. Shirley had a degree in interior decorating.

Shirley was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed doing lots of sewing in her life. She also liked to flower garden and paint with acrylics. Shirley was an avid reader.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin. She formerly served the community as a member of the Pekin Hospital League.

Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor James C. McClarey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Inurnment will follow the service in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court Street, Pekin, IL 61554 or to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com