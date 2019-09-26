PEKIN — Evelyn Norma Wyatt, 83, of Pekin passed away peacefully at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria surrounded by her family.

Born Mar. 21, 1936, in Peoria to Harold and Velda (Schoaf) Bruce, she married Thomas L. Wyatt on Jan. 13, 195,6 at First United Methodist Church in Bartonville. He died on Oct. 13, 2013, in Peoria and together they enjoyed 54 years of marriage. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Deborah Ann Wyatt on Feb. 16, 2005, in Peoria; one sister, Barbara; and two brothers, Norman and Donald.

Those left to cherish Evelyn’s memory include two sons, Dennis (Marla) Wyatt of East Peoria and David (Lynn) Wyatt of Manito; three grandchildren, Stefanie Wyatt of East Peoria, Tonya Wyatt of Pekin and Heather (Tyler) Durham of Pekin; one sister, Judy (Jim) Sindt of Park Ridge; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Patsy) Wyatt of Creve Coeur and Bernie Green of Monticello, Wis.; and one sister-in-law, Ruth Lierle of Creve Coeur.

Evelyn was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pekin, where she sang in the church choir and enjoyed participating in other church gatherings. She also enjoyed playing cards with her card club and was a member of the Tazewell County Home Extension. Evelyn loved camping and traveling with her husband, Tom, at her side.

Evelyn never met a stranger and had the gift of gab. Of all her interests throughout life, her greatest joy was her family.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor James C. McClarey will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miller Senior Center, 551 South 14th Street, Pekin, IL 61554 or to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Illinois Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to her dialysis nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care, where Evelyn did dialysis for eight years; to the Miller Center transportation drivers; and all the nurses and staff at the hospice home.

