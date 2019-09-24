Earl L. Talbott, 92, of Pekin and formerly of Green Valley, passed away at 11:09 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton surrounded by his family.

Earl was born on September 20, 1927, in Manito, IL, to Glen Guy and Viola Esther (Withers) Talbott. He married Dorla Konisek on August 19, 1951, in Manito.

Preceding in death are one son, Douglas Talbott; one daughter, Amy Kamp; one brother, Gnile Talbott; and two sisters, Corrine DeSutter and Kathleen Griffin.

Surviving are: his wife, Dorla of Morton; one daughter, Diane (Russell) DeLong of Green Valley; son-in-law, Scott Kamp; grandchildren, Clint (Meghan) DeLong and Mégan (Evan) Fleming, and Mary Kiertanis; great-grandchildren: Ian, and Tyler, Emily, Alex, and Logan, MacKenzie, Isaiah and Brooke; one brother, Robert (Dorothy) Talbott of Manito; and one sister, Pearl Clementz of Peoria.

Earl was a lifelong farmer in the Manito and Green Valley area until his late 80’s and founder of Talbott’s Christmas Tree Farm. He was a member of the Valley Chapel in Green Valley and Tazewell County Farm Bureau. He was a former board member of Delavan Mutual Insurance Company and Valle Vista Condominium in Pekin, then the Vice President for four years. He also did several Volunteer projects for the Condominium.

He was a dedicated die hard life long Cub fan, enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears football, loved playing Pickle Ball, last playing at age 90. He played in couples Card Club with their friends from Manito for many years. He hunted and fished when he was young, and loved gardening. He loved spending time with family and friends, and especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He would always say how he wished he could see the great grandkids grow up. He was of Christian faith and looked forward to going to Heaven where he knew he’d see his Christian loved ones again.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, September 27, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin, with Steve Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito, with Pastor Nate Best officiating the last Prayer.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.

