PEKIN — William H. Whitten, 78, of Pekin passed away at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.

Born Oct. 9, 1940, in Elmwood to Harold and Mable (Clark) Whitten, he married Vera I. (Pfile) Christianson on Aug. 25, 1979, in Pekin. She survives.

Also surviving are three stepsons, Scott (Sherry) Christianson of Winter Park, Fla., Eric (Tammy) Lane and Matt Christianson, both of Riverview, Fla.; one stepdaughter, Lori (Jim) Rose of Kalama, Wash.; four stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Delbert “Gene” Whitten; one sister, Mary Lucille Schuricht; and one nephew.

Bill was retired from Tazewell County, where he worked in maintenance at the Tazewell County Courthouse for many years. He also was a faithful handyman for many others over the years, especially in retirement.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Pekin. Pastor Judy Steger Kennedy will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service Saturday at the church. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Inurnment will be in Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Congregational United Church of Christ, 2200 Willow Street, Pekin, IL 61554.

