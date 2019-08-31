1953 - 2019

Joe V. Rollings, 66, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., formerly of Creve Coeur, Ill., passed away on Aug. 1, 2019. Joe was born May 29, 1953 in Peoria to Claud V. and Mildred (Cox) Rollings.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary. He is survived by a son, Jerry of Lake Havasu City; granddaughter, Danielle Navarro of Manteca, Calif.; grandson, Kolton Rollings; great-grandson, Adrian Rollings of Auburn; one brother, Robald (Louise) Rollings of Salem, Ore.; one sister, Linda Rollings, of Creve Coeur; and many nieces and nephews.

No service was held. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.