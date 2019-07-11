1954 - 2019

Jana Stapleton Bonnett, 65, of Pekin, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at her home.

Jana Lynn Stapleton was born on Jan. 23, 1954, in Quantico, Va., to James and Marilyn (Keil) Stapleton. On Oct. 4, 1975, she married R. Keith Bonnett in Pekin. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bradley University and her master’s degree in speech pathology from Western Illinois University.

Jana and Keith were blessed with two children: daughter Kyle and her husband, Matthew Cain; and son Evan and his wife, Virginia (Macfarlane) Bonnett. Jana will always be “Nina” to her seven grandchildren: Elisabeth, Ethan, Julia, Owen, Vivian, David and Thomas.

Jana had a passion for all things creative. She loved interior decorating, sewing and cross-stitch, and was well-known for her love of cooking, enjoying exotic foods (the weirder the better), and her expert baking. She was a true gingerbread artisan, making beautiful gingerbread houses for decades. She has passed this tradition on to her family, and they hold it dear.

Jana loved exercise and travelling with Keith, who filmed her performing cartwheels worldwide. She treasured spending time with her grandkids. Jana was a member of the Pekin Civic Chorus, PEO Sisterhood, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. She retired in 2018 from Pekin School District 108, where she practiced as a preschool speech pathologist for 22 years.

Jana was preceded in death by her mother and father.

She is survived by her husband, Keith; two children; seven grandchildren; her sister, Kathy (Bobby) Sansale; her brother, Timothy (Chris) Stapleton; and scores of cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws of every degree.

A visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Home in Pekin. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Runs.