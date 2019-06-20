1948 - 2019

Patsy Jean Barcomb, 70, of Pekin, passed away at 8:31 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born Oct. 5, 1948, in Poplar Bluff, Mo. to Chester and Mary L. (Robinson) Cross. Her parents preceded her in death.

Surviving are four sons, Victor Barcomb of Pekin, Vince Barcomb of Macomb, Tim Barcomb of Pekin and Tommy Hartman of Peoria; one daughter, Tonya Hartman of Peoria; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth and Peggy Sue.

A homemaker, Patsy Jean was a loving and caring mother. She loved her family and was a babysitter for many generations. She had a bit of a green thumb and enjoyed gardening as well.

A visitation to celebrate Patsy Jean’s life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

