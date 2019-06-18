1948 - 2019

Robert W. “Big Bird” Falkingham, 70, of Pekin, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pekin.

Born Sept. 21, 1948, in Peoria to William Bishop and Dorothy Jean (McReynolds) Falkingham, he was married to Christy Zobrist in 1973. He later married Holly Joanne Hamann on March 25, 1994, in Pekin.

Surviving are his wife of Pekin; one sister, Mary Falkingham of California; six children, Julie (Eric) Oberle, Dustin (Bridget) Falkingham, David Stern, all of Pekin and Michelle (Brian) Anderson, Robert Stern and Eric Stern, all of California; 15 grandchildren, Brodie (Skylyn) and Braelyn Oberle, Sabrina and Austin Falkingham, Brianna, Ashley, Jacob, Katelyn and Amber Ryan, Riley Stern, Max and Jacob Stern, Nikki Anderson, McKenzie and Krystal; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Don and Bill Falkingham.

Robert was a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran, serving in the Vietnam War, where he received the Purple Heart for injuries he sustained during combat. Robert was able to take part in the Peoria Honor Flight in September 2018 with his son, Dustin. He was also a member of the Marine Corps. League and Marine Vets Motorcycle Club.

He was a 1966 graduate of Pekin Community High School and later attended Bemidji State College and ICC.

Robert started working at Caterpillar Inc. in 1968 doing several jobs before becoming a line supervisor. His last position was as a field rep in the Truck Engine Division, retiring in 2009. During his time at Caterpillar, his career spanned from Illinois, Iowa, Canada and back to Illinois.

He loved riding motorcycles, especially with his Marine Corps. and Marine Vet brothers; fishing and hunting. Most of all, he loved his family. His greatest memories were spending time with his daughter, Julie, and sons Dustin, Robert and David. He also enjoyed restoring old gas pumps, and his latest project was restoring an old barber chair.

Robert was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Vikings. He and his family have seen and done many things. Robert was a Christian, and his family and friends have all added to his jar of memories.

There are so many memories in the jar that when it came time for him to leave, his family and friends can take out a memory each day and there will still be more in the jar when they are gone. He was a friend to everyone and had friends from all over the United States and Canada. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Smile each day and tell someone you love them. Robert is now whole, healthy and at peace in heaven and is our angel, watching over all who he loved, with his arms and love around each of them.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Chaplain Joel Hobbick will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Marine Corps. and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601; the Marine Corps. League, 13370 Garman Road, Pekin, IL 61554; or The Marine Vets Motorcycle Club, 500 S. Main St., Creve Coeur, IL 61610.

Rest in peace forever. You will be missed every hour of every day.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.