1932 - 2019

Bettie F. Laier, 84, of Pekin, passed away at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, June16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born March 7, 1932, in Peoria to Charles V. and Bettie B. (Burnham) Frings, she married Clyde Norman Laier on Aug. 25, 1956, in Hayward, Wis. at the Fring’s summer home.

Bettie is survived by her husband of 62 years; one daughter, Becky L. (Mark) Beasley of Morton; one granddaughter, Breanne (Adam) King of Japan; four great-grandchildren, Baileigh, Shouta, Ryleigh and Whitleigh King, all of Japan; and two sisters, Mary F. (John) Bagley of Pekin and Charlotte F. Cardiff of Barrington.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Cassie Beasley.

Bettie graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1953. Her love for horses took her to MacMurray College in Jacksonville, where they had an equestrian program. She attended there for two years before marrying the love of her life. It was a mutual love for horses that brought them together. Clyde and Bettie always had a barn full of horses on their 20-acre farm south of Pekin, an ideal place for their daughter to grow up. Bettie was an outdoor person and enjoyed being out in her flower garden or cleaning out the horse barn, as well as being out in the hayfield helping put up hay.

In 1964, she began working as a secretary/bookkeeper at Rankin Grade School, which at that time had only four classrooms, a gym and kitchen. She worked there for 17 years before retiring from that position. Upon leaving, the school board presented her with a dedication, part of which stated: “The Rankin District is losing not only a very competent bookkeeper and faithful worker, but also the kind of person whose personality and bubbling spirit made the office come alive. Anyone calling the school’s office and getting Bettie, will remember her quick and frequent laughter and friendly spirit, which are lacking in too many offices today.”

In 1983, she went back to work as a secretary/receptionist at her church, First Baptist Church in Pekin. She worked there for six years and also served in various ministries and boards for nearly 46 years until Parkinson’s Disease made it too difficult for her to attend. Bettie was known as the “hugger” and loved to greet folks with a hug and a smile as they came into church. She was also instrumental in getting the Greeter Program established at church. She was dedicated to serve Jesus, who was her Lord and Savior.

In 1990, Bettie and two other women joined together to open a women’s plus store, Pretty Women Plus, in Morton. She finally retired in 1996, when the store closed its doors.

She was a Pekin Hospital volunteer from 1997 to 2018, keeping records of all volunteer hours, until once again Parkinson’s limited her ability to function.

The family want to extend a heartfelt thank you to UnityPoint Hospice Care for its care and to especially Denise and Dawn for their exceptional care and concern for Bettie’s well-being. Also, to Kylie, whose compassionate care for Bettie, was truly a blessing to the family.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, at First Baptist Church in Pekin. Pastors Vernon Risner, Brad Martin and Mark Friday will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Garden in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, 700 S. Capitol St., Pekin, IL 61554; WBNH 88.5, 1919 Mayflower Drive, Pekin, IL 61554; or to Commission to Every Nation, in the name of the King family in Japan, (which is the missionary support organization they serve with), P.O. Box 291307, Kerrville, Texas 78029.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.