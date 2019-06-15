1958 - 2019

Kevin Ronald Deppert, 60, of Tremont passed away at 6:03 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at home.

Born in Pekin on July, 1, 1958 to Ronald Deppert and Norma (Keller) Deppert, he married Susan Eitenmiller on Nov. 8, 1980, in Pekin. She survives.

Kevin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl and Clara Deppert, and his maternal grandparents, Ed and Fern Keller, as well as his father, Ronald Deppert. His mother, Norma (Keller) Deppert survives.

Surviving are his three sons and their children, Ryan (Jaime) Deppert and children Jack, Drew, Liam, and Landon; Kyle (Abby) Deppert and children Drake and Jase; Cory (Cami) Deppert and children Brycen, Gage, and Emalyn; and one daughter, Katy (Jacob) Gingerich and children Elyse and Reid. Also surviving are two brothers, David Deppert (Renea) and Curtis Deppert.

As a lifelong, self-employed farmer, Kevin’s passion for farming was undeniable. His work ethic and dedication to his profession were unparalleled. Even after a long, hard day of farming, Kevin could be found with his best friend and wife, Susan, on their daily walks around Tremont. He also embraced nature, and his favorite hikes were the trails of the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. He also enjoyed an occasional weekend trip to St. Louis to watch the Cardinals and looked forward to their trips to Disney World after harvest was complete.

Never knowing a stranger, Kevin was quick to offer help to anyone who needed a hand, selflessly putting others needs before his own. Above all, family came first. He proudly cherished his children and adored his grandchildren.

Kevin attended Harvest Bible Chapel in East Peoria, where his funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18. Pastors Mike Klopfenstein and Kent Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday and one hour before the service, both at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tremont Winning Communities or Tremont Middle School.

To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.