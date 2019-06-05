1931 - 2019

Melvin “Buck” Taylor, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 1 a.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Pekin Manor.

He was born July 19, 1931, in Pekin, the son of Freeman and Minnie Williams Taylor. He married Marjorie Tisdale on June 12, 1960. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2013.

Melvin was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jack and Jim Taylor; and two sisters, Betty Miller and Stella Callaway.

Melvin is survived by two daughters, Darlene (David L) Keen and Wanda Buckley, both of Manito; four grandchildren, Tina (Paul) Cargill of Pekin, Trina Buckley of Manito, Tracy (Tracy) Ward of Manito, and David (Marilyn) Keen of Creve Coeur; four great-grandchildren, Derek McDonald of Peoria, Corbin (Katie) Seitz of College Station, Texas, and Anthony and Angela Ward, both of Manito; one sister, Pauline “Toots” Guthrie of Pittsfield, Ill.; and three nephews, Randy (Rita) Taylor of Pekin, Ronnie (Almeda) Taylor of Pekin, and Richard (Julie) Taylor of Manito.

Melvin was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.

He worked in maintenance at American Distillery and Midwest Grain for many years. After his retirement, he worked in maintenance at Woolsey Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Woolsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

To view Melvin’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to wwwdavisonfultonwoolsey.com.