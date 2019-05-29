1926 - 2019

LeVonne H. Haas, 92, of Pekin, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.

Born on Aug. 20, 1926, in Pekin to Joseph V. and Ruby A. (Waldmier) Hainline, she married Robert D. Haas on Jan. 13, 1945, in Childress, Texas. He died Jan. 12, 1991, in Peoria.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; two older brothers, Howard Hainline and Bernard Hainline; and one infant son, Eric Haas.

Surviving are one daughter, Holly J. (Wilbur) Irving of Pekin; two sons, Bart (Sue) Haas of Pekin and Barry D. (Jana) Haas of Des Plaines; six grandchildren, Lance E. (Tami) Irving of Pekin, Aaron D. (Amie) Irving of Groveland, J.D. Haas of Denver, Colo., Jill J. (Blake) Laughter of Glen Ellyn, Kallie J. Haas of Des Plaines and Kristina M. Haas of Belleville; and five great-great-grandchildren, Camiryn, Gage, Grayce, Molly and Grace.

LeVonne graduated with honors from Pekin Community High School in 1944 and education remained a big part of her life. She attended and graduated from Illinois Central College, where she was English Student of the Year and studied many fields. She took two years of French, Spanish and German and remarkably chose to study all three at the same time. She accumulated more than 120 credit hours.

She had worked for Illinois Department of Public Aid in Pekin and was a former member and volunteer with Pekin Hospital League.

LeVonne had many interests. She was an avid aviation enthusiast and skydiver. She had always wanted to experience skydiving but chose to wait until her children were grown and on their own. Her first skydive was at the age of 49, with many jumps to follow. She owned a Cessna 150 and earned her private and instrument ratings. She loved to take anyone for their first airplane ride. She was fascinated by ancient civilizations and traveled extensively. She visited Peru, Europe, Egypt and the Far East.

She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church in Pekin.

Private family services and inurnment will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554 or to the Central Illinois Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired, 2905 W. Garden St., Peoria, IL 61605.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at Mardell Manor in Pekin for their wonderful care for four years. They are truly angels. Thanks also include the caring staff at Hallmark and Hospice Compassus for their end-of-life care.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.