1935 - 2019

James “Jim” H. Carter, 84, of Pekin, passed away at 2:01 a.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Pekin.

He was born on March 11, 1935, in Pekin to Harold and Nora Bessie (Rakestraw) Carter. He married Donna Bartels on Sept. 2, 1961, in Manito.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Donna; one daughter, Linda (Kenneth) Wiseman of Pekin; three grandchildren, Amanda (Jarod) Munsell, Aaron Wiseman and James (Ashley) Wiseman; and four great-grandchildren, Jordan and Rhiley Munsell, and Owen and Ethan Wiseman.

Jim served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a material handler for Caterpillar. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. Jim loved his family, his greatest joys were time spent with them.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 30, at Glendale Memorial Gardens, 18119 IL-9, Pekin in the mausoleum chapel.

Memorials may be made to Broom Tree Fellowship, Streetwyze Kidz, 12511 State Route 29, Pekin, IL.

