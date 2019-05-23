1959 - 2019

Debra Kay Wilson, 59, of Pekin, passed away at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her residence.

Born Aug. 5, 1959, to Donald and Shirley Jean (Seeyle) Berfield Sr., Debra married Rodney Wilson in 1977.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson Brady Hackman; her brother, Donald Berfield Jr.; and her sister Melody Richmond.

Surviving are her daughter, Mandy (Mathew) Heilman of Pekin; one grandson, Jace Hackman of Pekin; two sisters, Penny Berfield and Traci Kyle, both of Peoria; one brother-in-law, Jesse Richmond of Spickard, Mo.; her longtime companion, Keith “Bo” Bowen of Peoria; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Buddy.

Throughout her life, Debra had worked for Sand Ridge State Forest, Pekin Boat Club, Pekin Moose Family Center 916, and Keystone Steel & Wire Co.

She grew up in Pekin and Manito, graduating from Forman High School in 1977. She was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and an avid fan of Tiger Woods. She enjoyed bowling and had previously bowled in a league. She loved her grandchildren more than anything.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no service.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of her grandson, Brady Hackman, to Whitney’s Walk at 5215 N. Knoxville Ave. Peoria, IL 61614.

