1964 - 2019

Kelly S. Cash, 55 of Pekin, having received the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, passed away at 12:50 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Jan. 15, 1964, in Manhattan, Kan. to Robert and Stephany (Sparks) Taphorn. She married William “Bill” Cash on June 8, 1985, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frances and Robert Cash Sr., Emma and Arnold Taphorn, and Melvin and Vesta Milloway.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Bill; her parents, Robert and Stephany Taphorn of Pekin; nine children, Amanda (Jeremy) Crouch, Megan (Brett) McGinnis, Lauren (Justin) Blondell, Austin, Ben, Maddy, Adam, Emma and Daniel Cash, all of Pekin; eight grandchildren, Evan, Tucker, Perry, Noah, Avery, Loey, Finn and Clare; two brothers, Matt (Kelly) Taphorn of Morton and Pat (Lisa) Taphorn of Pekin; two sisters, Pam (Jeff) Highfill of Peoria and Abby (Donny) Sevier of Pekin; maternal grandmother Maxine Algood; mother-in-law and father-in-law Bob and Shirley Cash; and many nieces and nephews.

She graduated from ICC and ISU in three years with a CPA.

Kelly’s life centered around her faith. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where she was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, member of the Council of Catholic Women, Respect Life Ministry, Healing Ministry, Bible Study, and Collection Counter. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and attending the many activities of her children. But most of all, she cherished her role as wife, mother and grandmother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 303 S. Seventh St., in Pekin, with Father Michael Andrejek as the officiant and Father David Whiteside and Father Jim Pankiewicz as co-celebrants. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will follow at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Kelly’s family with the arrangements

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an education fund for her children: Kelly for the Cure in care of Heartland Bank.