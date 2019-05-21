1929 - 2019

Ernie Mott, 89, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Pekin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Omaha.

Ernie was born on June 12, 1929, in Pekin, where he grew up. A 1947 Pekin High School graduate, Ernie was a former machinist with Fleming & Potter in Peoria, where he worked for 35 years. In 1995, he retired from their plant in Canada.

Ernie is preceded in death by parents Thaddeus and Lillian (Waechter) Mott; his wife of 55 years, Dorothy (McCullough) Mott; and son Steven Mott.

Surviving to carry on his memory are sons David Mott and wife Lisa of Las Vegas, Nev.; and Thad Mott and his wife, Teresa, of Omaha.

Grandchildren are Joe Mott and wife Codie of Georgetown, Ky.; Nick Mott of Springfield; Gina (Mott) Tooley and husband David of Littleton, Colo.; and Emma, Elijah and Esther Mott, all of Omaha.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q St., Omaha.

Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Community Bible Church.