1936 - 2019

Elissa Lorene Underwood, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Pekin Manor.

Born June 16, 1936, in Keiser, Ark. to Thurso W. and Alma L. (Gillam) Parnell, she married Billie Charles Underwood on Sept. 30, 1954, in Hernando, Miss. He died Jan. 9, 2000, in East Peoria.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Eric Underwood; and five sisters.

Surviving are three daughters, Becky (Leonard) Bobbitt of Pekin, Tammy Godsey of Bartonville and Kimberly (Daniel) Eye of Manito; one son, Phillip J. (JoAnn) Underwood of Pekin; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A homemaker, Elissa was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed bowling and had won many awards for her accomplishments. Her family was most important to her and cherished their weekend barbeques.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Pekin First Church of the Nazarene. Pastor W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614 or Harbor Light Hospice, 3000 N. Main St., East Peoria, IL 61611.

