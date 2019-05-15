1925 - 2019

Kathryn Mardell Urish, 93, of Pekin, formerly of Green Valley, passed away at 5:02 p.m. on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Mardell Manor.

Mardell was born June 13, 1925, in Mason City, the daughter of Earl and Etla (Diers) Scott. She was baptized at the Methodist Church in Green Valley. As an adult she became a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Manito and later transferred to Sand Prairie Lutheran Church in Green Valley.

She attended Memorial School of Nursing in Springfield and became a registered nurse in 1944. She was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps in Word War II. As well as being a farm wife, she worked many years at Pekin Hospital and at Hallmark Nursing Home. She saw the need for an assisted living care facility and opened Mardell Manor, an assisted living home in Green Valley in 1980. She was also owner/operator of the Mardell Manor in Pekin, which she opened in 1985 and is still running in the present. On her 93rd birthday, she was recognized on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos for her strength and excellence as a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

She married the love of her life, Richard Hilst “Pitch” Urish on Feb. 14, 1947, in Manito. He preceded her in death.

She is reunited in Heaven with her husband of 51 years; parents; sister Ruby VanMatre; brother Frank Scott; and two grandchildren, Sara and Michael.

She leaves behind six children, Randy (Kathy) of Hopedale, Amy Hamann (Keith) of Springfield, Scott (Janice) of Green Valley, David (D’Ann) of Springfield, Ellen Zeck-Fremgen (Lou) of Mason City, Bryan (Monica) of Green Valley; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to recognize the professional staff that work at Mardell Manor for their wonderful caring and compassion for our mother at her end time. Thank you Shelly, Sheena, Wendy, Lea, Donetta, Tammy and Kim. Also, thanks to the Elysian Hospice Staff, Michelle, Ashley, Connie and Rachel for their prompt, respectful professionalism. We appreciate you very much.

Mardell was a loving and giving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She reveled in family gatherings with all of her offspring in attendance. An avid Chicago Cub fan, she enjoyed watching them play. Fond of traveling, she visited various locales around the globe. Myrt appreciated a rousing game of cards or Scrabble as well as many other interests and hobbies. She adored her little dogs, reading, listening to music and writing/receiving letters. Mardell was a generous soul and helped whenever and whomever she could. Friendly, strong, intelligent, soft-hearted, feisty, personable, out-going and fun-loving all accurately convey the essence of this special woman.

Services to celebrate Mardell’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. John’s (Sand Prairie) Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley. Pastor Chris Sansom will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Green Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran School, 3201 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554 or the Center for Prevention of Abuse (The Carol House of Hope), 401 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554.

