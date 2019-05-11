1934 - 2019

Norma E. Behrends, 85, of Easton, passed away at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Mason City Area Nursing Home. She was born on March 13, 1934, in Havana Township, the daughter of Louis and Pauline (Kipp) Siltman. She married Wellington P. Behrends on March 7, 1965, in Havana.

Mrs. Behrends farmed with her husband in the Easton area. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Havana, Mason County Farm Bureau, and Mason District Hospital Auxiliary.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., also at the church. Burial will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Rev. Kevin Wendorf will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made in Norma’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Mason City Area Nursing Home. Online condolences can be left at www.hurleyfh.com.

Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is assisting with arrangements.