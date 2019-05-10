1933 - 2019

Constance N. Foust, 86, of Pekin, passed away at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Plainfield.

Born March 7, 1933, in Pekin to Joseph and Alice (Benjamin) King and raised by her step-father, Roland Reed, she married Erston Foust on Oct. 15, 1965, in Pekin. He died Dec. 25, 2013, in Pekin.

She was also preceded in death by her mother and step-father; three sisters, Mary Ellen “Mickey” Gibbs, Betty Voyles and Josephine “Jo” VanNattan; and several nieces and nephews.

Surviving are one daughter, Christy McCarl of Naperville; two step-sons, Scott Foust Sr. and Steve Foust; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Priscilla (Ron) Simpson, Eleanor Parks and Robert “Sonny” King, all of Pekin, and Vicki (Barry) Burns of Peoria.

Constance graduated from Indianapolis Nursing School and continued her career briefly in California. She later spent many years in the Peoria and Pekin area before ending her career at Dr. Grimmers office in Pekin.

An avid Chicago Cubs fan, Constance enjoyed working crossword puzzles and spending time with friends and family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Constance was known for her sweet nature, spunk, humor and ability to remember the tiniest details.

She helped establish the Central Illinois Chapter of the Lupus Foundation, with her friend and her daughter’s godmother, Jan Hornback. She participated in many fundraisers for the foundation throughout the years.

Constance was a member of Pekin First Church of the Nazarene.

Her funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Pekin First Church of the Nazarene. Pastor W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to Pekin First Church of the Nazarene, 3514 Broadway St., Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.